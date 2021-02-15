When Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia surprised Shraddha Arya, check out their special bond!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are two of the most successful shows on television.

The leads of the shows, Sriti Jha - Shabbir Ahluwalia and Shraddha Arya - Dheeraj Dhoopar, are loved for their performances.

The actors have also won a lot of awards and have gained an appreciation for their performances. They have several fan clubs dedicated to them.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Sriti and Shabbir come and give a surprise to Shraddha while she is on a live chat.

The two come and give a peck on Shraddha cheeks and the Kundali Bhagya actress says that this is her extending family in real and reel life and she wanted the audiences to accept these two families together.

A lesser-known fact is that the cast of both the serials share a good bond of friendship off-screen and are very fond of each other. Well, this video is proof of it!

