When Sushant Singh Rajput broke down for THIS special person

MUMBAI: Zara Nachke Dikha was an Indian dance reality show which originally aired on STAR One but then it was aired on STAR Plus. All the contestants have a film or television background.

The tag line of the show was Battle of the sexes where it was Boys Vs Girls and television actors were in a dance competition against television actress.

The show has two seasons which aired in the span of two years. The show featured a variety of Indian cultural and international dance styles ranging across a broad spectrum of classical, contemporary, Bollywood, hip-hop, Breakdance jazz, Kalaripayattu, Salsa, Samba and musical theatre styles etc.

The judges for season one was Malaika Arora Khan and Chunkey Pandey whereas season two it was Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arshad Warsi and Vaibhavi Merchant.

We came across a clip from Season 2 where Angad Hasija, Kapil Nirmal, Siddhesh Pai, Abhishek Avasthi were contestants on the show and they gave a performance which was a tribute to their mothers.

The performance was so touching that it got everyone very emotional especially Sushant Singh Rajput who had lost his mother a few years ago.

The actor broke down on seeing his photo with his mother that he said that he is seeing the picture after so many years and that he really misses his mom a lot. He thanked his fellow contestants too.

The judges were also very impressed with the performance and gave positive comments. Arshad Warsi revealed some personal information about himself.

No doubt that the performance did touch everyone’s heart and made all so emotional.

