When Swami Om threw pee on his Bigg Boss 10 co-contestants on national television

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been synonymous with controversies. The show, which has come up with thirteen seasons so far, has witnessed several nasty fights. Interestingly, with every season, the makers make sure to raise the entertainment quotient. However, the tenth season of Bigg Boss emerged as one of the most controversial seasons for several reasons, including Swami Om’s inappropriate behaviour.

Recently, we got our hands on one of the most talked about promos of Bigg Boss 10 which made the headlines for a rather disgusting incident. Swami Om was one of the most notorious contestants of BB10. While he was often seen locking horns with the housemates, things got worse after he ended up throwing his pee on the fellow contestants. This happened during one of the captaincy tasks. While Swami Om was desperate to be the captain of the house, having the entire house against him made things difficult for him.

However, Swami Om stooped down to new levels and threw his pee on Bani J and Rohan Mehra. His action left everyone in shocked and Bani lost her cool and ended up kicking him. Salman Khan was disgusted and threw him out of the Bigg Boss house for the same.

