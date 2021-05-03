When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani and Munmun Dutta proved women co-stars can be BFFs

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and loved television shows. Disha Vakani gained immense popularity for her stint in the show. The actress has been missing from Television screens since a while now. The beauty was last seen in this show but took a maternity break. Recently, there were reports about how she shot for a small portion for her comeback but things did not materialize. While fans still miss her, this video of the actress with Munmun Dutta will showcase their pure friendship goals. Read on.

Well, the event goes back to 2014 when Disha and Munmun appeared together for Zee Gold Awards. Unlike most celebrities, they were dressed in really simple avatars. Actually, it happened as they both directly made it to the ceremony from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shoot.

Disha Vakani was dressed in black and pink traditional attire. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup. On the other hand, Munmun Dutta wore a yellow striped dress and tied her hair in a bun. During the interaction with media, Disha Vakani was quick to thank Munmun Dutta for helping her get ready. The actress mentioned that “Munmun has helped me a lot” while our Babita too said, “Disha held the comb and helped me out with my hairdo.”

The actresses got really less time to dress up but still managed to put up a great show. Isn’t it?

