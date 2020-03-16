When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayabhen met Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one the most successful shows on television. One of the most famous characters of the show is Dayabhen which was played by Disha Vakani. She had quit the show owing to her embracing maternity and is currently enjoying her phase of motherhood.

But her fans do miss and would like to see her back. As we know, the actress has a massive fan following and many fan clubs dedicated to her. We came across a throwback photo of Disha aka Dayabhen alongside superstar actress Bipasha Basu, when she had come on the sets of the show to promote her movie.

Well, there is no doubt that both the actresses are exceptionally talented, and the photo is a beautiful capture of the two.

One thing that is similar between both the actresses is that it’s been quite some time that they have been away from the screens and their fans are missing them.

Check out the post below :