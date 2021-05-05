When team Kumkum Bhagya took their craziness to another level; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Ekta Kapoor is running on the small screens for many years now.

The show which stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles is a hot favourite among the viewers.

Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee made an entry on the show after the leap bringing some interesting twists and turn in the story.

Kumkum Bhagya also has many well-known actors which make the show even more interesting.

We all know that the star cast of the show is currently shooting in Goa and they are having a whale of a time.

Amid the hectic shooting schedules, we also get to see how celebs have fun on the sets.

From clicking selfies to making Instagram reels, fun boomerang, the star cast knows how to enjoy.

And now, a video shared by the show's one of the lead actor Krishna Kaul shows how so many actors teamed up for a fun Instagram reel.

Take a look:

The crazy squad of Kumkum Bhagya has taken fun element to the next level with their madness.

Kumkum Bhagya is running on small screens for 7 years and it is one of the most favourite shows among the viewers.

While Abhi and Pragya's jodi received lots of love, the viewers also showered lots of love on Ranbir and Prachi.

What do you think about the craziness level of team Kumkum Bhagya in this fun video? Tell us in the comments.

