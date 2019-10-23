When Teejay Sidhu goofed up by congratulating Nia Sharma on becoming the new Naagin

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin is one of the most watched fantasy TV series. The Colors’ show became so popular that the makers went on to bring three seasons. The channel has already made the announcement for the fourth season and fans can’t keep calm. Now, to escalate the curiosity level of audience, the producer has welcomed her first Naagin from the upcoming season of Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

Ekta welcomed Nia Sharma to the world of Naagins with a social media post and fans are going crazy since then. People from the industry are congratulating Nia for bagging the show and Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu also congratulated the actress, however she goofed up a little. Teejay congratulated Nia saying that she recognized her in the previous teaser of the show and even complimented her for her fabulous figure, but seems like Teejay misinterpreted because Nia did not shoot for the promo. Nia thanked her for her warm wishes and clarified that it was not her in the promo.

