News

When Television actors JUDGED Prince Narula’s AUDITION

These two Television celebrities judged Prince’s performance during his auditions.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
28 Apr 2020 02:59 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Today, we bring to you a rare video of reality king Prince Narula from his audition from Mr. Punjab.

Did you know two Television actors judged Prince Narula’s audition for the show?

Yes, you heard it right!

We have got our hands on Prince’s audition video from Mr.Punjab contest. Tarun Khanna and Gavie Chahal (Navdeepak Singh Chahal) were the judges who judged Prince during his auditions. Tarun and Gavie hail from Punjab and have been a known name in the industry given their impressive line of work. The duo has been in the industry since a long time now and enjoys immense popularity and respect especially in Punjab.

Prince rocked the audition and impressed the judges, so much so that even before his task was complete, they selected him for the show.

Have a look at his audition clip:

Prince auditioned for Mr. Punjab in 2014.

What are your views on his audition? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Prince Narula Mr. Punjab Tarun Khanna Gavie Chahal Navdeepak Singh Chahal Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV actresses who recently donned motherhood

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here