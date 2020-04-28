When Television actors JUDGED Prince Narula’s AUDITION

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Today, we bring to you a rare video of reality king Prince Narula from his audition from Mr. Punjab.

Did you know two Television actors judged Prince Narula’s audition for the show?

Yes, you heard it right!

We have got our hands on Prince’s audition video from Mr.Punjab contest. Tarun Khanna and Gavie Chahal (Navdeepak Singh Chahal) were the judges who judged Prince during his auditions. Tarun and Gavie hail from Punjab and have been a known name in the industry given their impressive line of work. The duo has been in the industry since a long time now and enjoys immense popularity and respect especially in Punjab.

Prince rocked the audition and impressed the judges, so much so that even before his task was complete, they selected him for the show.

Have a look at his audition clip:

Prince auditioned for Mr. Punjab in 2014.

