When Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur referred to Paul Marshal as Paul Sir!

MUMBAI: India’s Best Dancer, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, has seen a good response from the audience so far. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis and hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Contestant Mohammad Akib, who is paired with choreographer Paul Marshal, has impressed the judges with his performance in the grand premiere. Moreover, the fellow choreographer received the highest honor on the show.

Choreographer Paul Marshal and the judges go a long way and have worked together on multiple projects. Terence Lewis, who is known for contemporary dance form, referred to Paul as ‘Paul Sir’. This is by far the highest honor given to a choreographer on the dance reality show.

Terence said, 'Paul is an excellent choreographer and a great mentor. He will polish the contestant and make sure he makes all his weak points his strength and work on making Akib the best. The contestant is lucky to have Paul as his choreographer.'

Moreover, Geeta Kapur added, 'I am sorry Paul that I couldn’t help you before but the way you are working and seeing your hard work, you will only see success in your life.'

Paul mentioned, 'I have seen a lot of struggle in my life, seeing Dharmesh starting with me and he going ahead in his life has only motivated me and we are really good friends. Now I’ll call Dharmesh and tell him that Terence Sir and Geeta Maa have honored me by calling me Sir.'

Credits: India Forums