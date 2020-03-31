News

When the director of Alif Laila left Shiny Doshi sleeping in the forest and called for a pack-up

The director of Alif Laila pulled a prank on the female lead, Shiny Doshi.

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
31 Mar 2020 06:13 PM

MUMBAI: TV actress Shiny Doshi, who is known for her stint in shows like Saraswatichandra, Sarojini and Jamai Raja is currently seen in 'Alif Laila' on Dangal TV.

Recently, she became a victim of a prank pulled by her director Gautam Nagrath. Narrating the entire prank, she told us, “Our set was placed in a forest, for a night shoot. According to the scene, I had to sleep. However, I actually dozed off. And the funny part is that the director also kept the scene going. Then they decided to pull a prank on me. Everyone slowly started leaving. After a few minutes when I woke up, there was no one around me. They all had packed-up."

She added, “On the set, it is always fun with my co-star Ankit. We keep pulling each other’s leg. In fact, the team keeps each other amused with light-hearted humour.”

Keep up the same bond guys! 

 

