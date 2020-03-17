When the gang of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya danced their hearts out on Ranbir Kapoor’s tunes

MUMBAI: KumKum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are the two of the most successful shows on television.

The leads of the show, Shraddha - Dheeraj and Sriti - Shabbir are given immense love for their characters they essay. The actors have also won a lot of awards for their performances and have gained a lot of applause for their performances. Along with that, they also have fans clubs dedicated to them. Now, we came across a video where you can see these actors dancing their heart out on the song Balam Pichkari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The video seems to be a throwback video, during the shoot of Holi celebrations where the actors are having a lot of fun.

Check out the post below :