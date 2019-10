MUMBAI: It’s always good fun when actors from a certain show happen to meet those from others.



The cast of two popular Balaji Telefilms' shows, Kavach and Haiwaan , had a great time recently as they happened to shoot close to each other.



According to our sources, the two teams were shooting at the same location. Needless to say, the actors met and captured a few fun moments.



Kavach’s lead Deepika Singh shared the candid moments on her Instagram profile. Take a look!