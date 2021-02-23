THIS is when the title song of Anupama will be released

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

People are especially loving the bond of Samar and Anupama, which looks like a bond between a real mother and son. Many people connect to that relationship in the serial.

Anupama as a character is a very strong role on television, and Rupali is doing a commendable. She does complete justice to the character. Today, it has become a household name.

Along with the actors, the serial too has a lot of fans and well-wishers who keep bestowing a lot of love and support on it.

The serial also has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to it. Now, one of the fan clubs shared when the title song of the serial will be out.

The song of the serial will be out tomorrow, 24th February around 3:00 PM.

Now, this is a special song made by fans for the cast and crew of the serial, and eveeyone is excited about the song’s release.

These days, the track of Anupama is interesting, as soon, Kavya will be marrying Vanraj and will stay with Anupama in the same house.

