When these Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma characters enter Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one most loved shows of the small screen. The sitcom which has been running on the small screens for more than a decade has become everyone's favourite.

The show gained huge popularity over the years because of its light-hearted comedy. There is never a dull moment in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and that's what makes it watchable for the viewers.

Every character of the show has its own uniqueness which makes them a hit among the viewers. Be it Jethalal or Bhide, all the actors have made their characters so lively that it is a real delight to watch them on the small screen.

And now, since a lot has been spoken about Bigg Boss 14 these days, here's a thought on what would happen if some of these Gokuldham residents would enter the Bigg Boss house.

I am sure a lot of thoughts are popping in your head after thinking this.

1. Mandar Chandwadkar AKA Atmaram Tukaram Bhide

Bhide is seen as Gokuldham society's 'Ekmeva Secretary' in the show who has always maintained the decorum and expects people to follow rules. If Mandar enters the show, we are surely expecting lots of rules and regulations that he will be teaching to the other inmates. Well, that's what he is known for!

2. Shyam Pathak AKA Patrakar Popatlal

We all know Popatlal is the eligible bachelor of the Gokuldham society who is looking for his better-half since many years. If Shaym enters the show, he will definitely try to set himself with a beautiful contestant in the house. So, basically, after Sidharth-Shehnaaz, Asim-Himanshi, Paras-Mahira, the viewers would surely get to see another hit Bigg Boss jodi.

3. Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben

Disha Vakani is known for her bubbly nature in Taarak Mehta which lights up the screen. Though the actress is no more a part of the show but she will always be known as Dayaben. Her character is famous for one thing and that is 'Garba'. If Disha enters the show, the viewers can expect lots of Garba sessions.

4. Neha Mehta AKA Anjali Mehta

Anjali Mehta is one of the cutest characters of the show. She is shown as a fitness freak and wants her husband Taarak to be fit and fine for which she always serves him diet food. If Anjali enters the show, we are sure, many contestants will get in proper shape as she will only let them have diet food.

5. Amit Bhatt AKA Champaklal/Champak Chacha

The actor plays the elderly role of Champaklal who is extremely short-tempered and bares no-nonsense. We have seen him grilling Jethalal in the show. Well, just imagine, if he enters the show, there surely won't be any chaos or fights in the house.

Not just these, but if any character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma will enter Bigg Boss, the audience will only get to see fun, laughter and loads of entertainment. Like the show has always spread positivity, its characters too are the same.

