When Varun Dhawan turns choreographer to the fathers’ of D+ contestant Creative Dance Crew

MUMBAI: Star plus’s popular dance reality show Dance+5 has set new benchmarks of excellence in the world of dance and raised the entertainment quotient with some dhamakedar performances by its talented contestants. This weekend, the show will take the entertainment quotient a notch higher as the spunky actor Varun Dhawan along with his gorgeous co-actor Shraddha Kapoor grace the stage of Dance+ to encourage aspiring dancers for their journey and to promote their upcoming movie Street Dancer, directed by none other than the judge of the show- Remo D’souza.

While all the contestants put their best foot forward to impress not only the talented actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but Super judge and director Remo D’souza too. Varun Dhawan was floored by creative dance crew’s magical performance to ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’. During the course of the episode, Creative Dance crew reveals the how their father used to admonish their talent and never used to support their efforts to achieve their dreams. Hearing this, Varun Dhawan expresses his wish to choreograph the fathers’ of the Creative Dance Crew and perform with them. Leaving everyone stunned, Varun choreographs the fathers of the dance group and grooves with them.

To catch all this masti, the fascinating moments and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+ 5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star Plus