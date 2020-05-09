When Vikas Gupta broke down....

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been one of the best reality shows on television. The show that started in the year 2008 is a brand today. Every year the contestants of the show have grabbed the headlines and are remembered for their game and fights in the house.

Let’s slightly rewind to Bigg Boss Season 11 which was one of the most successful seasons of the show. One of the reasons why the show was so successful was because of the contestants who had brought a lot of content on the show.

The show was hosted by Salman Khan and we had contestants like Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Punnesh Sharma were some of the most prominent contestants.

How can we forget the fight between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde since the beginning of the show the two were at loggerheads with each other and continuously kept fighting.

We came across a #THROWBACK video of Shilpa and Vikas fighting and where Vikas almost had a meltdown on the show.

In the video, you can see how Vikas was locked in the jail in the Bigg Boss house and how Shilpa and Akash are torturing him.

Shilpa is seen speaking about his personal life and after a few hours the Vikas had enough and he tries to escape the Bigg Boss house.

Arshi is seen explaining him to calm down and to talk to Bigg Boss in the confession room.

Vikas is seen crying bitterly and tells Bigg Boss that he doesn’t want to be in the show and to evict him. At the end, he says that he is highly disappointed with Priyank Sharma as he thought he would be his strength in the show but says that it’s a shame to have a friend like him.

But then Vikas turned out to be one the best players in the history of Bigg Boss and went to be known as the mastermind of the Indian television.

