When will Yeh In Dinon Ki Baat season 2 come on-air?

MUMBAI: Yeh In Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows in television.

The show started off by showcasing the love story of Sameer and Naina, against the backdrop of a love story from the 90's era and the audience was instantly hooked to the show.

The characters essayed by Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh were appreciated by the masses and their chemistry was something which had the people on awe of them.

The show soon reached it's climax and the viewers of the show were very disappointed that they would not be able to see their favourite actors and characters on television. But soon, the makers announced that the show will soon come back with a season 2. As we are aware Randeep and Ashi won't be a part of the show.

However, the anticipation of the fans is high and just like us, we too cannot wait to wait to watch the show! What about you.