“Whenever it comes to the people who love you, I really try to understand where they are coming from,” says Sumedh Mudgalkar

MUMBAI :Radha Krishn is a mythological television drama series that premiers on Star Bharat . The series is based on the life of Hindu deities Radha and Krishna. The roles of Krishna and Radha are played by Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh. It completed a thousand episodes in 2022 and is listed among longest running television series in India.

People love the track of the show and the chemistry that Sumedh and Mallika share.

Sumedh Mudgalkar is an actor, as well as a dancer. He is best known for his work as Shushim in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. He made his acting debut in Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance. Sumedh next moved to the Marathi film industry and was a part of a few films.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and had a fun segment titled “Quirky 5” with him.

If you were a t-shirt, which color would you be and why?

“I don’t know what color I would be but I know I would be an expensive t-shirt. I am a very reserved t-shirt so I would be expensive.”

Do you talk to your pet and if yes, what do you say to it?

“I have a pet and I do talk to it. They don’t understand anything so I will say anything that passes my time. Sometimes I will talk about my work, and sometimes about life. Then he would look at me and he is equally confused about life as I am. I have three pets actually. One lives with my mother, one with a friend, and one with me. The one with just delivered and it's amazing.”

How would you want the world to remember you?

“The world is too busy with everything and hardly the world will remember who was whom. But if the world really has to remember me, I would really love it if they acknowledge me as a human. I don’t expect that but I would really want that. I would like them to remember me for the person that I am, the hard work I put in, and the sacrifices as well.”

Have you ever had a weird fan encounter? If yes, what was it like?

“Whenever it comes to the people who love you, I really try to understand where they are coming from and what is their kind of love. At the end of the day, if they love you, it makes you feel good about it. Then there is nothing weird about it. It is just about portraying love in different ways.”

What would you say is your most unnecessary talent?

“I think my unnecessary talent would sometimes be thinking. There are times when you are not supposed to think, live it. I just need to be in the moment but because the schedule requires a lot of you, you really have to analyze at the same time how your life is growing ahead and adjust accordingly. For that, you need some time to process. You need to process it correctly and you have to give yourself enough time to rest, you have to be thoughtful of the way your life is changing because there are many people who keep checking on you, and learn from you. These are the good things I am talking about but then it is very important for us to adjust accordingly and understand the responsibility we have.”

