Whenever we get a notice, the show's TRP shoots up: Rajan Shahi on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest running television soaps. The show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing narrative. Currently, it features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has completed 11 years. However, the journey has not always been smooth. There have been ups and downs. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rajan Shahi opened up on the same.

When asked if he ever imagined the show will complete 3000 episodes, he said, “When we started the show, everyone was very positive about it. YRKKH from its inception has had a magical run. The show opened to a record-breaking number of 5.6 TRP. But, of course, we have had our share of ups and downs. Officially, we have received an official notice to culminate the show almost two-three times, but there is something very blessed about the show, whenever we get a notice, the show's TRP shoots up.”

Earlier, Hina Khan was playing the female lead role. However, after being part of the show for a long time, she quit to work on other projects. When asked if it was a difficult time for the show when Hina left, he said, “Yeh Rishta has had a lot of phases where we have felt that this is the end. But by god's grace, things have always worked out. There is something about the honesty and hard work people put in, that things always work out. I have learnt that no one person makes a show and no one is bigger than the show. Of course, it was a difficult time for the show... there was a lot of history, water has flown and I don't think today on this happy occasion we should talk about that. We took it as a drive then and hats off to Kartik and Naira aka Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, I think we are very happy and blessed to have them.”