Where is Dev aka Iqbal Khan going, leaving Vidhi aka Rachana Mistry behind? Check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Vidhi and Dev had to fight many battles for their love and seems like fate will be in their favour! For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 17:28
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Star Bharat's series, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho captured viewers' attention with its wonderful story and fantastic portrayal of the relationship between Dev and Vidhi, portrayed by Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, respectively. Through their characters, they have finally demonstrated to the audience that love knows no bounds

Also read: The Royal Raichands from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho are ready for the Much Anticipated wedding of Dev and Vidhi; Deepshikha Nagpal shares a Glimpse

We know that our audience loves to capture each episode of their favorite show diligently and get engrossed in the gripping plot of the show.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows as well and gather little tidbits around their favorite stars.

Similarly, now we came across a post close to Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

Deepshikha Nagpal plays the character of Dev’s step-mother and is very active on her social media, keeping her fans updated and sharing entertaining reels!

The actress has now shared a clip from the show as she bids co-star Iqbal a happy journey as he leaves for Dubai and is leaving behind Rachana Mistry aka his Vidhi.

Check out how Deepshikha pulls his leg and Rachana adds to the fun!

Check out!


We hope Dev returns soon to his Vidhi and they never have to part again!

Vidhi and Dev had to fight many battles for their love and seems like fate will be in their favour!

What do you think of this pair?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Exclusive! Vidhi’s parents find out the truth about her illness!

Iqbal Khan Neha Dandale Vijay Kawani Ram Shankar Singh Swati Tarar TellyChakkar Na Umra Ki Seema Ho Spoiler Alert Hemaakshi Ujjain Deepak Dutta Rachana Mistry Star Bharat Sneha Wagh Deepshikha Nagpal
