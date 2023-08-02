Where is Dev aka Iqbal Khan going, leaving Vidhi aka Rachana Mistry behind? Check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Star Bharat's series, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho captured viewers' attention with its wonderful story and fantastic portrayal of the relationship between Dev and Vidhi, portrayed by Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, respectively. Through their characters, they have finally demonstrated to the audience that love knows no bounds

Deepshikha Nagpal plays the character of Dev’s step-mother and is very active on her social media, keeping her fans updated and sharing entertaining reels!

The actress has now shared a clip from the show as she bids co-star Iqbal a happy journey as he leaves for Dubai and is leaving behind Rachana Mistry aka his Vidhi.

Check out how Deepshikha pulls his leg and Rachana adds to the fun!

We hope Dev returns soon to his Vidhi and they never have to part again!

Vidhi and Dev had to fight many battles for their love and seems like fate will be in their favour!

