This is where Megha Chakraborty met superstar Shah Rukh Khan; scroll down to know 

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:09
This is where Megha Chakraborty met superstar Shah Rukh Khan; scroll down to know 

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini to trap Abhishek, claims he has an illicit affair so as to cancel the wedding?

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Megha Chakraborty is gaining a lot of recognition for her stint as the new Imlie and her chemistry with Arto.

Now, in this video, Megha opened up about where she met superstar SRK but you’ll have to watch it till the end to see the twist!

Check out the fun video!

What do you think of Imlie’s creativity?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie has accepted Atharva’s friendship and he has promised to never hurt her again. Recently, Imlie and her family, along with Chini were held hostage when they were shopping and Arto risked his life to save Imlie.

Chini was under the impression that Atharva came in for her but he makes it very clear, that he is there for Imlie and his mother. He then gets into a scuffle with the goon and Imlie gets shocked. He is wild with worry seeing Imlie hurt.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini plays another game with Atharva

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte Imlie
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bollywood actresses who got married at an early age
MUMBAI : Well, there’s no perfect age to get married. An individual should get married when he or she feels like and if...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mamta Mohandas, Salman Khan and more stars who were diagnosed with rare diseases and disorders
MUMBAI: Many people feel that as actors live a lavish life they don't get disorders and diseases that common people...
Why don’t we see TejRan together so much anymore? What’s happening to Telly World’s favorite couple?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been responsible for many iconic couples in the past, but TejRan has achieved fame on another...
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan
MUMBAI : Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a name that everyone can't stop obsessing over. The actress has...
This is Udaariyaan’s EkLeen aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya’s take on LOVE, read to know
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Bollywood actresses who got married at an early age
Bollywood actresses who got married at an early age

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan
This is Udaariyaan’s EkLeen aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya’s take on LOVE, read to know
This is Udaariyaan’s EkLeen aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya’s take on LOVE, read to know
BIGG BOSS 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, and Saundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants for
BIGG BOSS 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, and Saundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants for this week
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil reveals Masterchef Ranveer Brar uses a knife worth Rs 1.45 lakhs; the latter says “some people are
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil reveals Masterchef Ranveer Brar uses a knife worth Rs 1.45 lakhs; the latter says “some people are fond of watches, I’m fond of knives”
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Chhatriwali” 
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Satinder Sartaaj, Neeru Bajwa, Vijay Kumar Arora to grace the show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Satinder Sartaaj, Neeru Bajwa, Vijay Kumar Arora to grace the show