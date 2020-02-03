Which actress' mannequin looks more real: Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan?

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan are both ex-contestant of BB 11. Hina was the first runner-up, and Shilpa lifted the trophy.

The actresses gained immense popularity thereon and have a huge fan following.

On work front, Shilpa earned famed after playing the character of 'Angoori Bhabhi' on the popular TV show 'Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain'. She then participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner of the show. Shilpa later worked in Sunil Grover's cricket-based web series Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan. In the web series, she played the role of Sunil's wife Googly Dev.

However, Hina Khan, who became a household name with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara, is now remembered more as Hina Khan. And that change happened post her stint in Colors’ Bigg Boss Season 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress has made her own identity in a short span of time. She is loved for her portrayal as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Recently, fans noticed Shilpa and Hina's mannequins outside a saree shop.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.