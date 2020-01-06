Which diva looks better with Pearl V Puri?

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri impressed the audiences with the role of Mihir in Naagin 3. His chemistry with Surbhi Jyoti was loved by fans. After Naagin 3 ended, he bagged Bepanah Pyaar, in which he is paired opposite Ishita Dutta.

The actor is ruling the small screen and has a crazy fan following. He is quite active on social platforms and often shares pictures from the sets, his vacations, and more.

Fans consider him the king of fashion and romance.

Fans have posted two videos: one of Pearl with Surbhi and another of him with Ishita to know which pair receives the highest number of votes.

Have a look.