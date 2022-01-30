Which finalist will be crowned tonight as the winner of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS 15’?

MUMBAI : After a season of non-stop combat that witnessed the contestants defying all odds and making it to the grand finale of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS 15’, and it’s a now or never situation for the finalists! We previously saw Rashami falling short to make it to the ‘Top 5’, while the remaining contestants (Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Pratik and Nishant) were given a golden opportunity to take a briefcase filled with 10 lakh rupees and leave the show. Continuing the fervour of finale, ‘BIGG BOSS’ ex-winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Shweta Tiwari are set to join tonight’s spectacular festivities with a power-packed dance performance. To make this occasion ever more special, Shehnaaz Gill returns on the big stage to pay a ‘pyaara salaam’ to our former ‘BIGG BOSS’ champion late Sidharth Shukla. His fond memories come flowing in as host Salman Khan shares both tears and smiles with Shehnaaz. But that’s not all, to add charm to the starry night, we also have the star cast of ‘Gehraiyaan’ viz. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa along with director Shakun Batra gracing the stage. As the dust settles tonight, all eyes will be on the one who will emerge on top as the undisputed champion of this season!

