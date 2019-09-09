Which look of Parth Samthaan do you like the most?

MUMBAI: Charming actor Parth Samthaan’s million-dollar smile makes women go weak in the knees.He tasted success on TV as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and has now become famous as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Parth’s subtle display of deftness lends much needed credence to otherwise mundane television viewing.

There is no doubt that he is ferociously talented, but let's not forget the look transformation that Parth has undergone with passing time. From looking young and innocent and now having a mature screen presence, he has witnessed a complete transformation.

Very soon, Kasautii will complete one year of airing. Parth shared a picture of him back then and now.

Which look of him do you like the most?