News

Which OUTFIT does Ashnoor Kaur aka Minni of Patiala Babes look better in?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 08:22 PM

MUMBAI: The younger generation has become all the more fashion forward now!

And among the talented actresses, Ashnoor Kaur, who gained a lot of attention for playing the role of the young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now plays the character of Mini in Patiala Babes, has transformed into a beautiful actress who has quite a good taste in fashion.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

She experiments quite a lot, and this time, one of her fans took two pictures of hers to juxtapose. Looking at the picture, we too started wondering which outfit suits her better.

What are your thoughts?

 

Tags > Ashnoor Kaur, Minni, Patiala Babes, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Screening of Hotstar Specials - Out of Love

Screening of Hotstar Specials - Out of Love
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days