Which reel couples would make for great real-life couples?

MUMBAI: Television actors work very hard to get into the skin of each and every character they play. Many a time, after we watch two actors play an on-screen couple, they make a place in our hearts such that it is hard to believe that they are not couples in real life.



They essay their roles with such conviction that their fans make them a part of their life and even ship them.



While there are many such on-screen couples, we list the top five on our 'hard to believe they are not real couples' list!



Kartik and Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai







The audience fell in love with these characters from the very first day, and we completely heart them.



Abeer and Mishti from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke





Within a very short span of time, they have made a special place in the hearts of the audience, and their chemistry makes their fans go aww...



Anurag and Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay







They have redefined undying and unconditional love. Their story is hard hitting, and they are love goals.



Sameer and Naina from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai







Their highs and lows, the small moments that they cherish, and how they stand by each other... they are a visual treat!



Dr. Ishaani and Dr. Sid from Sanjivani 2







The medical drama is back and from the nok-jhoks between Sid and Ishaani to how love is slowly blossoming between them, we have our bets high that people assume they are a real couple. Kudos to the great acting!



Which on-screen couple do you think would make for a great off-screen one? Drop in your views in the comments section below!