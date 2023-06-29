While Ashi Singh continues as Sumeet, Syed Raza Ahmed to play the main lead in Zee TV’s Meet!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 08:15
Syed Raza Ahmed

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on! While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some dramatic twists and turns, the whole tale is going to turn on its head in the upcoming episodes as the show witnessed a 16-year leap after its glorious run for almost 2 years.

Ashi Singh, who has been part of the show since its inception as Meet Hooda, is currently seen playing the role of her character’s daughter- Sumeet, who is a romantic but an over-confident and unfocused girl. She has never known adversity but is very empathetic in nature towards everyone.  And now, paired opposite her is actor Syed Raza Ahmed, as the new male lead. He is seen essaying the role of Shlok, who is a lower-middle-class man, has traded his passion for music to make money, because for him ‘family comes first’. He is righteous and ambitious but mischievous in nature. In contrast to Meet, Sumeet is not so independent, she is born and brought up with a silver spoon and is from a rich family. But, the tables will turn for her after her marriage in a lower-middle-class family, where she faces a lot of struggles and difficulties in her day to day life.  

Ashi Singh said, “I am very excited to play this new and fresh character of Sumeet in the show post the 16-year leap. Even though Sumeet is the daughter of Meet Hooda, she is totally opposite and different from her mother. It is a brand-new character and that is the interesting and motivating part for me.  The show has given me countless opportunities to explore my boundaries as an artist. And with the character of Sumeet, I am getting to discover a new side of myself because of an all-new avatar.”

Syed Raza Ahmed said, “This is my first television show, and I am very excited to be a part of it. My character, Shlok is a fun-loving and flamboyant boy who belongs to a not so well to do family.  I started shooting a couple of weeks back and I am already enjoying every bit of it.  I can easily relate to my character and will ensure that I always give my 100 percent.  I hope the audience continues to shower their love and support, as they have been doing on me and the show.”

Well, we all are very excited to watch Meet with the new storyline that will bring in high-end drama for its viewers.  Will Sumeet be able to live up to the name of her mother’s Meet? 

To know more, tune in to Meet every day at 7 pm, only on Zee TV!

meet Meet Hooda Ashi Singh Sumeet Syed Raza Ahmed _Shlok TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/29/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice”
MUMBAI:Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released on 16th June 2023. The film received...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Sahiba sees her dream burning, Angad comes to the rescue
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
While Ashi Singh continues as Sumeet, Syed Raza Ahmed to play the main lead in Zee TV’s Meet!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Woah! Rishi and Ayush plan to expose Vikrant's affair
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Interesting! Salman Khan’s first girlfriend has a connection with Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry. His professional life has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: End of an Era! Virat and Sai take their last breaths; reunite in heaven
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on Adipurush getting negative response, “It is a director’s vision, his dream, his reality and his choice”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Paras Arora
Paras Arora aka Veer from Sab TV show Dil Diyaan Gallaan, "However, there is always a twist when least expected"
Munawar Faruqui
What! When Munawar Faruqui spoke about being beaten up in jail, “they beat you for random reasons”
sure to make your jaws drop
Whoa! From a stunning Mini Cooper S Convertible to a sleek Harley Davidson bike, Karan Kundrra’s impressive automobile collection is sure to make your jaws drop
Sapno Ki Challang
Breaking! Sony TV’s Sapno Ki Challang confirmed to go off-air, will wrap up the shoot on this date!
Harshad Chopda
BEAUTIFUL! Meet Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda's real life family
Ayesha Singh
OMG! Ayesha Singh pens an emotional note for THESE special people, as her journey comes to an end on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin