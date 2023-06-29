While Ashi Singh continues as Sumeet, Syed Raza Ahmed to play the main lead in Zee TV’s Meet!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take on! While the show has been keeping its viewers entertained through some dramatic twists and turns, the whole tale is going to turn on its head in the upcoming episodes as the show witnessed a 16-year leap after its glorious run for almost 2 years.

Ashi Singh, who has been part of the show since its inception as Meet Hooda, is currently seen playing the role of her character’s daughter- Sumeet, who is a romantic but an over-confident and unfocused girl. She has never known adversity but is very empathetic in nature towards everyone. And now, paired opposite her is actor Syed Raza Ahmed, as the new male lead. He is seen essaying the role of Shlok, who is a lower-middle-class man, has traded his passion for music to make money, because for him ‘family comes first’. He is righteous and ambitious but mischievous in nature. In contrast to Meet, Sumeet is not so independent, she is born and brought up with a silver spoon and is from a rich family. But, the tables will turn for her after her marriage in a lower-middle-class family, where she faces a lot of struggles and difficulties in her day to day life.

Ashi Singh said, “I am very excited to play this new and fresh character of Sumeet in the show post the 16-year leap. Even though Sumeet is the daughter of Meet Hooda, she is totally opposite and different from her mother. It is a brand-new character and that is the interesting and motivating part for me. The show has given me countless opportunities to explore my boundaries as an artist. And with the character of Sumeet, I am getting to discover a new side of myself because of an all-new avatar.”

Syed Raza Ahmed said, “This is my first television show, and I am very excited to be a part of it. My character, Shlok is a fun-loving and flamboyant boy who belongs to a not so well to do family. I started shooting a couple of weeks back and I am already enjoying every bit of it. I can easily relate to my character and will ensure that I always give my 100 percent. I hope the audience continues to shower their love and support, as they have been doing on me and the show.”

Well, we all are very excited to watch Meet with the new storyline that will bring in high-end drama for its viewers. Will Sumeet be able to live up to the name of her mother’s Meet?

To know more, tune in to Meet every day at 7 pm, only on Zee TV!