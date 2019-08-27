News

While Parth Samthaan is feeling ROAMANCHAK, Erica Fernandes is feeling ‘WILD and FREE’ – Here’s why!

27 Aug 2019

We adore Prerna and Anurag’s bittersweet love story in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The characters are enacted by Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, and their on-screen chemistry has received a positive response from the audience. It was just sometime back that the cast went to shoot an important sequence in Switzerland, and out there, they even had some fun and posted about some cherished moments they spent there.

Parth recenty shared a candid picture of himself in which he can be seen jumping in joy in front of a beautiful scenic background, whereas Erica also poses in front of a scenic background donning a black full sleeve top and neon green animal print pants. And now, once again, they are off to enjoy the beaches of the Maldives.

Parth flexed his muscles on the beach while posing for a picture, while Erica enjoyed the blue waters. Take a look.

Do you like their pictures from the Maldives?

