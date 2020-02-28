Who is Adnan Sami's source of inspiration?

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster weekend primetime offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kannan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal bout their career, romance and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

In the upcoming episode of the show, viewers will get a chance to get up close and personal with ace singer and music composer, Adnan Sami. Being amongst the finest singers in our country today, Adnan Sami’s personal and professional life has always remained under huge media spotlight. On Pro Music Countdown, Sami spoke about the enormous influence his wife, Roya Faryabi, has in his life and how she is a constant source of inspiration for him.

On being asked about love, the singer candidly mentioned, “I am an incorrigible romantic. In fact, I am in love with the idea of being in love. It is a beautiful concept. I feel we are born with love in our heart, but it is the world that tries to fill it with hate”. When asked by Kannan about his love story, he revealed, “I met Roya through a mutual friend and immediately fell in love with her. I was sure she was the one for me. We got married after knowing each other for not more than just a month."

Sami also spoke about how much Roya has helped him to be the person he is today. In fact, for Adnan, his wife has been a life saver. The couple got married in 2010 and in 2017, they were blessed with a daughter who they named Medina.

