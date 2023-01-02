Who is Adrija Roy? Meet one of the new leads of Colors TV’s Durga Aur Charu!

MUMBAI : The Colors show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, It is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

Previously, we gave you the exclusive update that as it was reported earlier that the show will take a leap after which fans will get to see adult Durga and Charu.

Charu will grow up and follow the dream of becoming a Barrister like her mother Bondita and it will be interesting to see how the story progresses from there and if Durga also becomes a Barrister.

Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga And Charu have a place in the hearts of the audiences.

But now, it's time to pass the baton to other notable stars, Adrija Roy is all set to play the grown-up Charu in the show.

But who is Adrija Roy, this name we have been hearing a lot but don’t know enough about her.

Adrija Addy Roy is an actor who was based out of Kolkata and has appeared in many regional movies and series.

She started her journey with Potol Kumar Gaanwala, Sanyasi Raja, Jai Kali Kalkattawali, and Parineeta.

She gained fame with the Star Jalsa's record-breaking show Potol Kumar Gaanwala.After several television shows, she made her silver screen debut in 2019 as a supporting character in the film Parineeta (2019 film) produced by Raj Chakraborty Entertainments.

She has also appeared in projects like, Mangal Chandi, Bedeni Moular Kotha, Thakurmar Jhuli, Mou Er Bari and more.

Fans of Adrija are excited to see her on Hindi GEC as leading lady with Rachi Sharma and Mohit Kumar as well in the sequel to Barrister Babu, DurgaAur Charu.

