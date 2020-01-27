Who carries the stripes better : Hina Khan or Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya?

MUMBAI: There is an undeniable pressure to look a certain way or be a certain size to fit the television industry's unrealistic standards.

However, our actresses work hard to give their best and look like timeless beauties despite the hectic work schedule and shoot stress they go through.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has created a place in the hearts of many. With her stint in Ye Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus, playing the role of Ishita, she has gained the admiration of many. Her character and performance are appreciated by the audience, and Ishita has become a household name.

Similar is the case with Hina Khan.

You will never be bored of browsing through her Instagram handle! She is a fashionista and carries her outfits with elan. Well, we are of course talking about Hina Khan.

Today, we compare the looks of both these style divas as to who looks better in bling stripes...

Who looks better in stripes according to you? Let us know in the comments below!