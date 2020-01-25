News

Who do you think will be evicted from Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh or Mahira Sharma?

25 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is being appreciated a lot and have become the talk of the town. The credit goes to the spectacular line-up of contestants and the drama, twists and entertainment that they are providing.

While the highlight of this week was Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s fight, Shehnaaz yet again changed the team and this was the talk of the town.

In a one of a kind nomination procedure, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been saved  from the elimination. Apart from the two, the entire house has been nominated for eliminations. As per sources, Shefali Jariwala has been eliminated from the show. Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh or Mahira Sharma seem to be in the bottom four.

