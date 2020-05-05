Who does a better Kareena: Shehnaaz Gill or Heli Daruwala?

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence with her outstanding stint in Bigg Boss 13. She won a humongous fan following during and after the show. She kept her fans entertained until the end. On the other hand, television actress Heli Daruwala gave stellar performances in the shows like Swaragini, Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year, and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

Shehnaaz is an active TikTok user and keeps posting hilarious videos to keep her internet fans entertained. She was recently seen grooving to Tareefan from Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. Heli also chose the same song from her latest TikTok video. She posted a throwback video where she’s seen partying with her girl gang at an exotic location.

Have a look at the video, and tell us who do you think was better.

Credits: SpotboyE