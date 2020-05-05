News

Who does a better Kareena: Shehnaaz Gill or Heli Daruwala?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 08:44 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence with her outstanding stint in Bigg Boss 13. She won a humongous fan following during and after the show. She kept her fans entertained until the end. On the other hand, television actress Heli Daruwala gave stellar performances in the shows like Swaragini, Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year, and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

Shehnaaz is an active TikTok user and keeps posting hilarious videos to keep her internet fans entertained. She was recently seen grooving to Tareefan from Kareena Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. Heli also chose the same song from her latest TikTok video. She posted a throwback video where she’s seen partying with her girl gang at an exotic location.

Have a look at the video, and tell us who do you think was better.

@shehnazgill1

Kinniya Tareefaan??? ##shehnaazgill ##badshah ##shehnaazgill1 ##trending ##tiktokindia ##shehnaazians

Tareefan - Badshah and Qaran
@helidaruwala

##tareefan ##badshah ##kareenakapoor

Tareefan - Badshah and Qaran
@shehnazgill1

##Aunty ##trending

original sound - shehnazgill1
@helidaruwala

##kathak

original sound - helidaruwala

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 TikTok Kareena Kapoor Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here