Who doesn’t like a good thriller? Asks Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’s Nikita Tiwari

MUMBAI: Nikita Tiwari, who plays the role of Siya Raisinghania in Mamta and Yash Patnaik’s Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, says that thrillers are working very well with the audience today. The actor adds that the genre has the unique ability to keep the audience hooked for long as they are always keen to see how things pan out. “I think the thriller genre is doing really well. People are more into thrillers today and this genre has more potential for an upbeat ending. It keeps the viewers attached to the show as they are keen to know what's going to happen next,” she says.

Nikita adds that this is why their show is loved by everyone. “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a suspense-thriller. Who doesn't love a good twist? But yes, one needs to keep in mind that a shocking twist can either break or make a show as the audience is totally into the story. A sudden plot twist can turn the thoughts of the audience in a different way,” she says.

The actor says that thrillers are not a very easy genre when it comes to acting. “Shooting a thriller is difficult. Basically, thriller shows are based on fiction and every episode gives the audience different experiences as they cannot guess what's going to happen next. The suspense needs to be maintained in every episode and that's why they are more difficult to shoot as we actors have to prepare ourselves in different ways each time,” she says.

The show comes after an amazing first season and this put some pressure on everyone, confesses Nikita. “It was everyone's responsibility to deliver more than 100%. They need to have complete dedication towards their work and take it to next level. We all are constantly learning and improving ourselves,” she says. Talking about the experience of shooting with Yash and Mamta, she says, “My experience of working with Mamta and Yash has been very nice. They are really good people and are always helping me. They create a very good work environment, plus my role is also so nice. I am loving the character and I am thankful that they gave me a chance to play such a character who is a very important part of the show. Mamta and Yash are not like producers, they are like my family.”

