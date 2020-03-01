Who donned the shirtless look better Mr Faisu or Siddharth Nigam?

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The ace actor is winning hearts with her heroic personality and fine acting skills.

Sid has garnered a huge fan following on social media and its all because of his amazing posts which he keeps sharing on ad aily basis. Sid is one fitness freak and we have seen him sharing lots of fitness videos.

And now, Sid has shared his latest picture where he has gone shirtless. The actor is flaunting his washboard abs and is looking all kinds of hot.

Take a look at Sid's picture:

Another popular star Faisal Shaikh AKA Mr Faisu is quite famous in the world of social media. Faisal shot to fame with his Tik Tok videos and enjoys a whopping 10.3 million followers on Instagram. Faisal too is quite health conscious and knows how to maintain himself.

He recently shared a shirtless picture on his Instagram account and we can't stop drooling over his hotness.

Take a look at Faisu's picture:

Well, both Sid and Faisu's pictures are extremely hot and we simply love them in their shirtless avatars.

Who do you like the most? Tell us in the comments.