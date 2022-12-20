Who is going to be Seerat Kapoor aka Chini’s Dulha in Imlie? Read to find out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. And not just that, we know how much our viewers enjoy watching some off-camera banter that goes on, on the sets of the show.

Recently, we came across a little clip from the sets of Imlie.

We can see that Seerat Kapoor aka Chini has created a wonderful video, recreating the situation in her life.

While Anu is persistent that Chini should marry Arto and snatch him from Imlie, she sees that Chini is now getting involved with Abhishek, since he accepts her cool and straight forward attitude and is showering her with gifts.

The video is truly hilarious and now, we can’t wait to see who Chini is going to lean on the show as well and who will finally be ‘Chini Ka Dulha’.

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie and Atharva had to spend a night in jail and Atharva took great care of Imlie. Imlie couldn’t help but think that maybe Atharva loves her too but soon her dream is shattered when she overhears Atharva telling someone on call that he loves her.

Imlie is heartbroken over listening to this that she is just a friend to Atharva when she lost her heart to him and confronts him about hiding his feelings. She makes it clear that she would have made it easier on Atharva had she known that he loves someone else.

