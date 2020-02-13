Who looks best in black: Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti or Anita Hassanandani?

MUMBAI: There is a saying, ‘When in doubt, wear black.’ Black will probably never go out of fashion, such is its demand.

Black is considered to be a formal as well as a prestigious colour. It can be flaunted at multiple occasions. Time and again, we have seen actresses flaunting black outfits with panache.

Speaking about actresses, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Mouni Roy have often shared pictures donning black-coloured outfits and their fans have loved the same.

Here we have compiled the pictures of the three actresses exclusively for you. Check out their stylish looks.

So, who, according to you, looks best in black: Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti or Anita Hassanandani? Show your love in the comment section below.

On the professional front, Mouni came into limelight with her performance in television shows like Naagin and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later acted in films like Gold and Romeo Akbar Walter. Surbhi Jyoti is known for shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya while Anita Hassanandani too has been part of both films and TV shows like Krishna Cottage, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among others.