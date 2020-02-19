Who looks sexy in a saree: Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi or Anita Hassanandani?

MUMBAI: Fashion trends come and go, but the craze for saree never dies down. Be it a young girl or a middle aged woman, a chubby or a skinny woman, a short or a tall woman, a saree enhances everyone’s beauty.
Saree gives a unique and classic look to a woman. Time and again, our small screen divas have popularized this classic attire. And this ancient outfit is not just popular in India but also all over the world.
While browsing through social media handles of popular television actresses Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi and Surbhi Jyoti, we came across stylish pictures of the trio in saree. The beauties of the Telly world flaunted saree at different occasions in an elegant way. They also looked sexy in the pictures.
They accessorized their saree look by opting for the apt make-up and right jewellry. Their Instagram pictures will once again make you fall in love with saree.
Check out their pictures right here.
So, who, according to you, looks sexy in a saree: Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi or Anita Hassanandani? Show your love for the stars in the comment section below.
On the professional front, Divyanka is known for soaps like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.
Anita has worked in a number of tele serials and films including Naagin 3, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage. Her ongoing project is Naagin 4.
Surbhi is known for serials like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Naagin 3. The actress has also hosted a few travel based shows and worked in Punjabi entertainment industry.
