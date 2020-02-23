News

Who makes the most stunning bride-groom jodi, Abeer-Mishti or Kunal-Kuhu?

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
23 Feb 2020 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke witnessed the biggest wedding sequence in the show with two lead pairs getting married. Abeer-Mishti and Kunal-Kuhu tied the knot in a grand manner and viewers were simply delighted to see this wonderful jodis together onscreen as bride and groom. 

Everyone was going gaga over them as all four of them looked extremely beautiful in their respective looks. 

We mentioned how Kuhu opted for a light-pink lehenga and exquisite jewellery, Mishti stunned in a bright red lehenga choli with beautiful jewellery. 

Meanwhile, the grooms Abeer and Kunal too looked dapper in their dulha avatars. 

Both opted for some royal outfits which made them look handsome as ever and they both perfectly complimented their onscreen co-stars. 

While both the pairs looked like a dream in their wedding avatar, it is difficult to decide who looked better. 

Take a look at the picture:

So, whose jodi did you like the most as the bride and groom? tell us in the comments. 

Tags Star Plus Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Abeer Mishti Kunal Kuhu Rhea Sharma Shaheer Sheikh Ritvik Arora Kaveri Priyam TellyChakkar

