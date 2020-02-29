Who is more admirable: Malaika Arora or Ujjwala Ranaut?

MUNBAI: Malaika Arora is the super judge at Super Model Of The Year whereas Ujjwala Ranaut mentors the contestant models. Malaika is an Indian actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality. Her notable works are Kante and EMI. As a dancer, she is known for her performance in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamal, and Munni Badnaam Hui.

Ujjwala Ranaut is an Indian model. Ranaut was 17 years old when she won Femina Look Of The Year at the Femina Miss India 1996 contest. In 2012, she hosted and judged the Kingfisher Calendar Hunt with model Milind Soman.

Modelling-based reality shows have won millions of hearts over the years. This show is not like any other show. The judges do disagree with each other.

We came across a picture of Malaika and Ujjawala where fans compare the ladies. Who do you think is more admirable?

