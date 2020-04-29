Who nails Tiktok videos: Hina Khan or Himanshi Khurana?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces in the television industry, whereas Himanshi Khurana is known as Punjab Ki Aishwarya. Both have been seen in different seasons of Bigg Boss. Another common factor between the two is that both are pros at making TikToks.

They completely nail it with their charm and panache. However, fans seemed to think otherwise as they have picked the winner in the TikTok battle.

Well, a media portal recently conducted a poll on Twitter and asked fans whose TikTok game is better .

According to the poll results, 53.6 per cent of the population sided with Hina, while coming very close to her was Himanshi who clocked in 46.4 per cent of the population, thus making the latter the winner of this TikTok poll.

What is your take?

Credits: SpotboyE