Who pulled the mini-dress look like a pro, Divyanka Tripathi or Yuvika Chaudhary?

MUMBAI: Celebrities and fashion always go hand-in-hand. No matter what, we always see our celebs decked up in beautiful attires as per the occasion. No wonder they give us major style goals all the time.

We have often seen co-incidentally celebs end up wearing the same kind of outfits or accessories.

The latest two divas of the television industry who have donned almost similar looks are popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Yuvika Chaudhary. Yes,you heard it right!

In the recent picture shared by Divyanka, the actress looked extremely glamorous in her floral mini-dress. The actress kept her look extremely simple yet she looked elephant. Divyanka opted for a beautiful pair of black high-heeled ankle-length boots. She looked simply gorgeous.

Take a look at Divyanka's picture:

Meanwhile, Yuvika too recently opted for a similar kind of look. She wore a nice shimmery mini-dress with a high ponytail. Interestingly, Yuvika too opted for a nice pair of high-heeled boots. Yuvika rocked her look like a pro.

Take a look at Yuvika's picture:

While both the divas looked extremely ravishing. However, we can't decide who rocked it better. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.