Who rocked the beanie hat look, Aditi Bhatia, Reem Shaikh or Anushka Sen?

MUMBAI: Winters are here and everyone is enjoying the chilly cold weather. While we all like to tuck into blankets from head to toe or wrap ourselves in shawls, our celebrities have got their fashion on point to beat the winters.



We all know how celebrities like to dress up in style no matter what the occasion is. This time, three popular divas of the small screen have set major trends in rocking the winter look which is all kinds of stylish and will help you beat this cold weather.



While we can cover ourselves with shawls, sweaters or leather jackets but we can't do much to cover our head. But Anushka Sen, Reem Shaikh and Aditi Bhatia have given us one simple way to cover our head and look stylish at the same time. Yes, these divas are flaunting their beanie hat looks which is extremely amazing and makes you look cute.



Aditi Bhatia who is solo tripping in the beautiful locales of Europe flaunted her beanie hat looks in her Instagram posts and she is looking just amazing.



Anushka Sen recently shared some pictures and video where she is seen wearing a black beanie hat which is perfect for this chilly cold winters. The actress looked just amazing. Check out the post:Reem Shaikh had shared her super cute beanie hat look a few days ago and she looked adorable. Check out the post:

Well, all three of them are looking simply amazing and we can't decide who looked the best.



Who do you think rocked the beanie hat look better? Tell us in the comments.