Who rocked the Jhumkaa look better, Dipika Kakar or Surbhi Chandna?

By Harmisha Chauhan
22 Dec 2019 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always got some hot stuff about our celebrities and their lifestyle. From the spicy gossips about their latest projects to their style statements, we have never missed to update you about it. 

Today, we have got two beautiful and well-known divas of the Telly World who has given us major Jhumkaa fashion goals. They are none other than Dipika Kakar and Surbhi Jyoti. 

Both of these actresses are extremely famous and also enjoys a huge fan following, all thanks to their gorgeous looks and amazing posts which they keep sharing with their fans on a regular basis.

And now, we have seen Dipika being a truly desi girl flaunting her traditional side in beautiful outfits, both on and off-screen. Well, in one of her Instagram post, Dipika is seen all decked up and its her long and heavy earrings which are doing all the right kind of talking. 

The actress shared a boomerang video where she is seen showing off her lovely pair of earrings. 

Take a look at Dipika's post:

And now, it's Naagin 3 star Surbhi who is all decked up and shared a picture on her Insta account. The actress opted for a dark blue coloured embroidered salwar kameez and opted for a heavy jhumkas which enhanced her overall look and beauty.

Take a look at Surbhi's post:

Well, both the divas rocked their respective looks with these beautiful jhumkas and it is difficult to decide who wore it better. 

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

