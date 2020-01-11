Who should be EVICTED from Bigg Boss 13 - Madhurima Tuli, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma or Shefali Jariwala?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is high on drama and everyday there is something exciting happening on the show which takes the level of entertainment notches higher. The show is a visual treat for all those who love drama and controversy.

This week, the audience witness comparatively less fights and more fun, comedy and laughter.

Talking about evictions on Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan will not announce the name about the eliminated contestant. The same will be declared later to the inmates.

This week’s nomination task was quite interesting. The housemates were given options to sacrifice a materialistic yet important thing from the Bigg Boss house to save other contestants from being nominated. However, the inmates decided to not give away anything from the house which meant that entire house being nominated for eviction.

Looking the voting trends and online popularities of the contestants, here are the bottom five according to TellyChakkar: Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala and Madhurima Tuli.

This is one of a kind seasons of Bigg Boss wherein it becomes quite difficult to predict as to who might leave the show.

Whom do you think should be eliminated this week? Hit the comment section below.

