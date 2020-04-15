Who looks better with Sidharth Shukla, Arti, Shehnaaz, Rashami or Devoleena?

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s popularity escalated post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Sid has been one of the strongest players since the beginning and he strategized his game as per the situation.

With his excellent game, Sid not just managed to win several hearts but also won the show. Sid is still talk of the town for various reasons. From his alleged love relationship with Shehnaaz Gill to bagging several projects, Sid has been on a roll.

Well, one of the reasons Sid gained lots of limelight on the show was because of his growing closeness with Shehnaaz. However, we have seen Sid bonding with almost every contestant in the show. From Shehnaaz Gill to Rashami Desai, Sid's camaraderie with the female contestants was great.

With Devoleena, we have seen him sharing some fun flirty moments. When it comes to Rashami, who can forget the sensuous dance? Sid and Rashami bonded big time in the initial episodes of Bigg Boss and their bond kept fluctuating.

As far as Arti Singh is concerned, Sid and Arti shared a mature and meaningful relationship. They bonded very well as the show progressed. In fact, at one point, he chose Arti over Shehnaaz.

Lastly, we don't really need to say anything about Sid's relationship with Shehnaaz as it was clear how they behaved with each other on the show.

Take a look at the best moments of Sid with all the four divas:

However, the duo now claims to be just good friends and are extremely fond of each other.

So, who makes a better jodi with Sidharth, Arti, Shehnaaz, Devoleena or Rashami? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.