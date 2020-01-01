Who is the best onscreen ma-beta jodi, Shaheer Sheikh-Rupal Patel or Parth Samthaan-Shubhaavi Choksey?

MUMBAI: Indian television has witnessed lots of amazing shows which are successfully running on small screens for many years. Some shows have managed to win hearts with their excellent storyline and star cast which gives us a special reason to watch the shows. Some bonds that are shown in these serials are extremely special and close to the viewers' heart. And one of them is the mother-son bond which is simply irreplaceable and there's no comparison.



Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Kasauti Zindagi Kay are one of the most popular shows of the small screen. Interestingly, both air on Star Plus and have gained lots of love from the masses. From the star cast to the storyline, everything about these shows is simply great.

Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag Basu is one of the most loved characters of the show. We all know how close bond he shares with his mother Mohini Basu in the serial. The mother-son bond is just too beautiful for words. Well, not just onscreen but Parth and Shuhaavi Choksey share a great bond off-screen too and we have seen this on social media.

Take a look at Abeer and Meenakshi's pictures:

Shaheer Sheikh who is seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the popular actors of the small screen. Well, we all have seen how Abeer and his mother Meenakshi weren't that close to each other in the initial days of the show. However, things change with time and now they make one beautiful mother-son jodi.Take a look at Anurag and Mohini's picture:

So, which one is your favourite mothers-son jodi? Tell us in the comments.