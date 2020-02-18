Who is the biggest prankster on the sets of Patiala Babes?

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes is one of those shows which has established its presence in the Indian television industry by showcasing realistic and progressive content with real values, away from the clutter of daily relationship dramas. Recently, the show completed 300 episodes and is climbing the ladder of success every day. The show is leaving no stone unturned to entertain its viewers.

The story, which started out by showing a warm relationship between a mother and a daughter, has now transformed to a show about the bonding between two sisters – Mini aka Ashnoor Kaur and Arya aka Saisha Bajaj. With the entry of Sourabh Raaj Jain as Neil Oberoi, the head chef of the restaurant Patiala Babes, the audience will get to watch a new side of Mini in the show.

Ashnoor, who plays Mini, revealed some fun facts about the masti they do on the sets. Daily shoots can become monotonous and Ashnoor tries to lighten the mood by adding some fun elements by playing pranks on the crew and the cast of the show.

Ashnoor said, “I am the biggest prankster among all three of us (laughs)! I am always up to some or the other mischief -- be it pulling pranks on the director, producer or anyone who happens to be on the set. When the show started, I was the youngest and to date, the team members treat me like the bachchi on the sets. That’s how I get away (winks).”

Revealing one incident, she said that she had recently learnt a makeup technique on YouTube and wanted to try that on someone, and so asked an assistant director to be the one on whom she can do the makeup technique. “I was trying contouring and after a while, I totally lost it. But she was looking so cute even with that horrible makeup on, that we ganged up on the sets and didn’t let her see the mirror. I also told everyone on the sets to not say anything to her till we packed up. She has never agreed to let me do her makeup from then onwards.”

Currently in the show, the audience can see how Mini is giving her best to be a responsible elder sister to Arya. With the entry of Sourabh, the audience can expect a lot of fun scenes.