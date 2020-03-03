Who wore it better: MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Miesha Iyer or Aahna Sharma?

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 has surely ended, however, the contestants of the show are still grabbing attention. Celebrities wearing similar outfits have always been a point of discussion.

MTV Splitsvilla X2 finalist Miesha Iyer is nothing less than a diva. The way she carries herself and own almost all her looks is commendable. On the contrary, one of the very popular contestants of the show Aahna Sharma also have an impeccable sense of fashion.

Well, TellyChakkar.com spotted the duo wearing similar kind of outfit. Both the gorgeous ladies wore a pink little frock with floral print. While Miesha gave her look cute effect with her hair-clips and subtle lip colour, Aahna made the look hot and sassy with her hair curled and dark shade of lipstick.

Have a look at the picture:

Whom do you think wore it better?

