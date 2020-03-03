News

Who wore it better: MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Miesha Iyer or Aahna Sharma?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
03 Mar 2020 05:32 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 has surely ended, however, the contestants of the show are still grabbing attention. Celebrities wearing similar outfits have always been a point of discussion.

MTV Splitsvilla X2 finalist Miesha Iyer is nothing less than a diva. The way she carries herself and own almost all her looks is commendable. On the contrary, one of the very popular contestants of the show Aahna Sharma also have an impeccable sense of fashion.

Well, TellyChakkar.com spotted the duo wearing similar kind of outfit. Both the gorgeous ladies wore a pink little frock with floral print. While Miesha gave her look cute effect with her hair-clips and subtle lip colour, Aahna made the look hot and sassy with her hair curled and dark shade of lipstick.

Have a look at the picture:

Whom do you think wore it better? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags MTV Splitsvilla X2 Miesha Iyer Aahna Sharma hair-clips dark shade of lipstick TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and others felicitates winners with ACE Business Awards 2020

Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here